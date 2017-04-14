Classic Rock Almanac April 14, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2012: Guns n’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Donovan, Laura Nyro, Small Faces/Faces, Beastie Boys and Freddie King; producers Don Kirshner, Cosimo Matassa, Tom Dowd and Glyn Johns; and the backing groups The Crickets, The Famous Flames, The Midnighters, The Comets, The Blue Caps and The Miracles.

2009-The late George Harrison is given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Paul McCartney attends the ceremony, as do Harrison’s widow and son, Tom Hanks, Eric Idle, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Joe Walsh.

2008-Queen guitarist Brian May is appointed chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University.

1980-Two classic British heavy metal albums are released in the U.K., Judas Priest‘s British Steel, featuring “Living After Midnight” and “Breaking the Law,” and Iron Maiden‘s self-titled debut, featuring “Running Free,” “Sanctuary” and the title track.

1979The Doobie Brothers top the Billboard singles chart with “What a Fool Believes.” It’s the 500th number-one hit of the rock and roll era.

1974-Pete Townshend performs his first solo concert. It takes place at London’s Roundhouse and is a charity appearance to help a community center buy a bus.

1972-David Bowie releases “Starman” b/w “Suffragette City” as the first single from The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

1969-The Beatles record “The Ballad of John and Yoko” at Abbey Road in London.

1965-The Beatles announce that their second movie – due that summer – will be called Help!