Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Funkadelic Maggot Brain

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain [HQ]

There are few musical traditions in Cleveland, Ohio that have been around since 1976. Disc jockey Bill “B.L.F. Bash” Freeman started a tradition of playing the original full version of the song on 100.7 WMMS/Cleveland every Sunday morning at 1:30. The tradition picked up in 1987 is still carried on to this day, by Mr. Classic host of “The Saturday Night Live House Party” featured on 98.5 WNCX/Cleveland at 11:50pm. The song appeared in “The Down Low”, an episode of the television series House and was featured in the films Towelhead and I Melt With You. In March 2005, Father Nature Magazine placed Eddie Hazel’s performance on “Maggot Brain” at number 1 in its list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos; the solo came in at #71 in “100 Greatest Guitar Solos” by Guitar World.

Eddie Hazel – lead guitar

Tawl Ross – rhythm guitar

Billy Bass Nelson – bass guitar

Bernie Worrell – keyboards

Tiki Fulwood – drums

Spoken word by George Clinton

Percussion by unknown