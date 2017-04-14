Myles Garrett Will Skip NFL Draft As League Announces 22 Attendees

CLEVELAND – If Roger Goodell calls Myles Garrett’s name with the first pick in the draft, Garrett will not take the stage to be handed a Browns hat and jersey and partake in the customary photo op with the NFL commissioner.

As expected, Garrett will remain at home in Texas with family for the draft but 22 other top prospects will be in the green room on April 27 the league announced Thursday.

Mentor, Ohio native and North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and LSU running back Leonard Fournette headline the list of attendees.

A pair of northeast Ohio natives and Ohio State Buckeye cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore will also attend the festivities in Philadelphia.

LSU safety Jamal Adams, Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, Utah tackle Garrett Bolles, Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis, USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, Washington cornerback Kevin King, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, UCLA linebacker Takkarist McKinley, Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Alabama tackle Cam Robinson, Washington receiver John Ross, Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas and LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White also confirmed they will attend.

The Browns hold the Nos. 1, 12, 33, 52 and 65 overall picks in the draft and are slated to make 11 total selections.