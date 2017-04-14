The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Patience”

April 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Guns N’ Roses: “Patience”

Album: G N’ R Lies

Years: 1988

Writer: Izzy Stradlin

Stats: Peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recorded in about as long as it took to play it, Slash says that patience wasn’t really required when Guns N’ Roses recorded “Patience.”

Slash on recording “Patience” with Guns n’ Roses:

“That’s one of Izzy’s songs. When we went and did that acoustic EP, Lies, we went into the studio and just recorded one day all these acoustic songs and that was one of them. It was live. Took three minutes, or however long the song is.”

Guns N’ Roses was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall five years ago today (April 14th, 2012).

