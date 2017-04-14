The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Patience”

Slash on recording “Patience” with Guns n’ Roses:

“That’s one of Izzy’s songs. When we went and did that acoustic EP, Lies, we went into the studio and just recorded one day all these acoustic songs and that was one of them. It was live. Took three minutes, or however long the song is.”

Guns N’ Roses was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall five years ago today (April 14th, 2012).