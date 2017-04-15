AC/DC – One Year Ago Today – Axl Rose Named Replacement Singer for Brian Johnson!

April 15, 2017 3:26 PM

Hard to believe it was already one year ago today when AC/DC made the announcement that Axl Rose would replace Brian Johnson as the Lead Singer for the band.

An official statement from the band read: “AC/DC band members would like to thank Brian Johnson for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures. As much as we want this tour to end as it started, we understand, respect and support Brian’s decision to stop touring and save his hearing. We are dedicated to fulfilling the remainder of our touring commitments to everyone that has supported us over the years, and are fortunate that Axl Rose has kindly offered his support to help us fulfill this commitment.”

According to a press release, the European stadium tour dates begin on May 7 in Lisbon, Portugal and run through June 12 in Aarhus, Denmark as previously announced. Following this European run of dates with AC/DC, Axl Rose will head out on his Guns N’ Roses, ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Summer Stadium Tour. The 10 postponed U.S shows will be rescheduled and announced imminently, also with Axl Rose. AC/DC was forced to postpone ten shows of their U.S. tour earlier this year after Johnson had “been advised by doctors to stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss.”

