Classic Rock Almanac April 15, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Former Ramones singer Joey Ramone (who was born Jeffrey Hyman) dies of lymphoma at a New York hospital, a month shy of his 50th birthday.

1996-Jerry Garcia‘s ashes are scattered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

1982-Billy Joel cracks up his motorcycle on Long Island and spends a month in the hospital.

1976-The Rolling Stones release Black and Blue, a platinum album that goes number-one in mid-May. The biggest single from it is “Fool to Cry.”

1972-Electric Light Orchestra, an ambitious classical-rock side project of The Move‘s Roy Wood, Jeff Lynne and Bev Bevan, play their first public show at the Fox and Hounds, a pub in Croyden, South London.

1971-Rolling Stone magazine reports on a list of “drug oriented rock records” assembled by the Illinois Crime Commission. Among the targeted tunes are “Lets Go Get Stoned,” “A Whiter Shade of Pale” and “White Rabbit.”

1967-The Who release their second album, Happy Jack, in the U-S. It reaches number-24.

1966-The Rolling Stones release Aftermath in Britain. The album, which features “Mother’s Little Helper,” “Under My Thumb,” “Goin’ Home,” “Lady Jane” and “Out of Time,” reaches number-two in the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Kamen – Died in 2003

The producer-orchestrator-arranger best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Queensryche and Metallica started his career in the 1960s, pioneering a classical-rock fusion in The New York Rock and Roll Ensemble. He later worked with Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Eurythmics, Tom Petty, Queen and others. He died of a heart ailment November 18th, 2003 at 55. Born 1948.