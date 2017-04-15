Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Queen Don’t Stop Me Now

Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now

“Don’t Stop Me Now” is a song Queen, featured on their 1978 album Jazz that was released as a single in 1979, written by lead singer Freddie Mercury. It got a boost in popularity when it showed up in the movie Shaun of the Dead. Funny how a few zombies can help you out.

Musically the song builds on Mercury’s piano playing, with John Deacon and Roger Taylor providing a bass guitar and drums backing track. The song also provides an example of Queen’s trademark style of multi-track harmony vocals for the chorus lines.

Group Members

Brian May

Freddie Mercury

John Deacon

Roger Taylor