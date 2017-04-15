U2 In The CLE In 77 Days!

I found this interesting story about the area in California where U2 and photographer Anton Corbijn shot the photos that became the iconic cover and art for The Joshua Tree.  While not part of Joshua Tree National Park, it’s become famous in its own right.  Many U2 fans making a pilgrimage to the site.  While some might call it silly, I can completely understand the desire to make the trek.

Speaking of trekking, only 77 more days until U2 grace the north coast, so it will be shorter trek up 77 to FirstEnergy Stadium.

 

