Classic Rock Almanac April 16, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-AC/DC announces that rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young will take a break from the band due to ill health and that his nephew Stevie Young will replace him on guitar for the band’s new album, Rock or Bust. (Five months later, Young’s family confirms on that the 61-year-old has dementia and will not rejoin the band.)

2002-David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar hold a press conference in Los Angeles to announce their joint headlining tour.

1981-Bob “The Bear” Hite of Canned Heat dies of a heart attack in L.A. at age 36. Although he was the band’s lead singer, the group’s two big 1968 hits, “On the Road Again” and “Goin’ Up the Country,” were sung by Alan Wilson. Hite did sing the boogie-and-blues band’s 1970 hit “Let’s Work Together.”

1976-Boz Scaggs is beaten by two bouncers outside Antone’s in Austin when he attempts to get backstage to see Bobby “Blue” Bland.

1971-Ringo Starr releases “It Don’t Come Easy” in the U.S. It becomes the ex-Beatle‘s first Top 10 hit.

1971-The Rolling Stones celebrate the launch of their label, Rolling Stones Records, in Cannes, France, on the day the company releases its first single, “Brown Sugar,” in the UK and Europe.

1969-The Beatles start recording “Something.”

1966-The Rolling Stones‘ Aftermath album is released in the U-S.

1964-The Beatles record “A Hard Day’s Night” in nine takes at Abbey Road Studio Two in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Jason Scheff – 55 years old

He sang and played bass in Chicago from 1985, when he replaced Peter Cetera, until 2016. He’s the son of session bassist and onetime Elvis Presley touring musician Jerry Scheff. In late 2016 he became a judge on the TV competiton American Supergroup. Born 1962.

“Lonesome” Dave Peverett – Died in 2000

The Foghat singer-guitarist died of cancer February 7th, 2000 at 49. Born 1950.

Gerry Rafferty – Died in 2011

The lead singer on Stealers Wheel‘s “Stuck in the Middle With You” enjoyed greater success with his chart-topping 1978 solo album, City to City, and its Top 5 single, “Baker Street.” His subsequent “Right Down the Line,” “Days Gone Down” and “Get It Right the Next Time” also made the Top 25. He died of liver failure on January 4th, 2011 at 63. Born 1947.

Robert Stigwood – Died in 2016

He emigrated from Australia to England in 1955. After working as an assistant to Brian Epstein, he found his greatest musical success managing The Bee Gees. He also managed Cream and Eric Clapton, produced films (Saturday Night Fever, Tommy, Grease, Evita, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) and ran the Reaction and RSO Records labels. He died January 4th, 2016 at 81. Born 1934.