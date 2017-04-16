Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day Little Walter Key to the Highway

April 16, 2017 11:25 AM
Little Walter – Key To The Highway

Everyone I known or read about that plays the harmonica study Little Walter and for a good reason. A simple often over looked instrument was set of fire by Little Walter in some settings where guitars and drums dominate the sound and stage Little Walter broke through the clutter with dazzling sounds and performances. Unmatched energy with the mouth organ Little Walter drove it to a place where few can go.

Marion Walter Jacobs (May 1, 1930 – February 15, 1968), known as Little Walter, was an American blues musician, singer, and songwriter. Belongs in every blues collection.

