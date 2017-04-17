Here Are Some Things You Should Know About Steve Stephens

The last few hours in Cleveland have been nerve wracking, to say the least. There is an aggravated murder warrant out for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, the man accused of shooting and killing Robert Godwin Sr., 74., and uploading the video to Facebook. All of Northeast Ohio has been on edge and the manhunt has extended to Pennsylvania, Indian, Michigan, and New York. Here are some things you need to know to keep yourself, and others, safe.

Stephens is about 6’4″, 244 lbs., bald, and has a full beard. He is also driving a 2016 white Ford Fusion, temporary tag E363630. If you see him or the car, do not approach! He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him or the car, make sure to dial 911. Although in his Facebook videos Stephens claimed to have killed multiple people, the police have looked into those locations and haven’t found any other victims. The only confirmed victim is Robert Godwin Sr. Try to travel in groups. They always taught us in school that you are safer in numbers, so try to walk with multiple friends to class or carpool with some coworkers. And if you can, park as close to the building you’re walking into. The less distance you and your friends have to walk, the better. And once you get to your location, let a loved one know that you’re safe. Finally, keep yourself informed. Maybe not refreshing-your-search-every-10-minutes kind of informed, but make sure you check for regular updates every few hours. They say ignorance is bliss, but not when it’s in our own backyard.