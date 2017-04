LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Record producer and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient Lou Adler attends the press conference for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2013 Inductees announcement at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After moving to Los Angeles as a child, Lou Adler began his career as co-manager, with Herb Alpert, of the California surf group Jan and Dean. He and Alpert then formed a songwriting partnership, and, under the name “Barbara Campbell,” they wrote the song “Only Sixteen,” which became a hit for Sam Cooke in 1959. Then, while working the Colpix and Dimension record labels, Adler came into contact with several staff songwriters, including Carole King, Steve Barri and P.F. Sloan. The latter two formed a songwriting partnership and began working with Adler’s publishing company, Trousdale. In 1964, Adler founded Dunhill Records. Utilizing his songwriting team of Barri and Sloan, Dunhill scored a major hit with Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction,” which reached Number One in 1965. He then signed the Mamas and the Papas, and they scored six Top Five hits in 1966 and 1967, including “California Dreamin’.” After selling Dunhill to ABC Records, Adler formed a new label, Ode Records. The company had a mammoth international hit with Scott McKenzie’s summer-of-love anthem “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair).” That same year, 1967, Adler was one of the producers of the Monterey International Pop Festival. He also was one of the producers of the film version, Monterey Pop. Adler went on to sign Spirit, Cheech and Chong and Carole King to Ode. In 1971, King’s Adler-produced album Tapestry became one of the decade’s biggest-selling albums, and Adler won Grammys for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Though Adler went on to produce several more of King’s albums, he began focusing more of his attention on movies. In 1975, he produced The Rocky Horror Picture Show and, in 1981, its follow-up, Shock Treatment. In 1978, he directed Cheech and Chong’s film Up in Smoke. Adler has lessened his involvement with the music world in the last several years, though he still owns the Roxy Theatre, a key Los Angeles music venue. And his impact, particularly on the development of West Coast rock, is undeniable.