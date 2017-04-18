Classic Rock Almanac April 18, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2013: Rush, Heart, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Donna Summer, Albert King, Lou Adler and Quincy Jones.

1981-Yes announces that the group is disbanding.

1975-An Alice Cooper TV special, Welcome to My Nightmare – The Making of a Record Album, airs.

1975-Aerosmith get its first RIAA gold album certification, for its second album, Get Your Wings.

1974-Steely Dan performs at the Orpheum Theater in Boston. Their tour continues the next night at Ohio State University in Columbus, followed by shows at Cleveland’s Allen Theater on the 20th and the University of Cincinnati Field House on the 21st.

1964-The Beach Boys lip-synch “I Get Around” and “Don’t Worry Baby” on American Bandstand. The rest of the show is devoted to Beatles music, and Dick Clark plays a phone interview he recorded with the Fab Four while they were in Miami two months earlier.

1963-The Beatles share a bill with Del Shannon, Rolf Harris, The Springfields, Johnny Tillotson and several lesser-known acts at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Beatles do “Please Please Me,” “Misery,” “Twist and Shout” and “From Me to You.” The show ends with a jam session, as the entire cast does an instrumental version of “Mack the Knife.” It’s believed that Del Shannon cut a deal to cover “From Me to You” that night-he’d soon become the first American to record a Lennon – McCartney composition.

BIRTHDAYS

Kelly Hansen – 56 years old

Foreigner/ex-Hurricane singer. Born 1961.

Alexander “Skip” Spence – Died in 1999

Solo/ex-Moby Grape guitarist/ex-Jefferson Airplane drummer. Died April 16th, 1999, two days before his 53rd birthday. Born 1946.