It’s Happened Again In Atlanta

For the second time in less than three weeks, there’s been another interstate highway inferno that’s melted, collapsed and now closed a major interstate in Atlanta. Unlike the last occurrence, which was started first with a guy who was reportedly stealing building supplies that were being kept underneath I-85. Then allegedly set a fire to cover his tracks. Now a section of I-20 gets burned to bits when a construction crew accidentally sets fire to a bridge overpass while welding. In a city of seven million people where six million of them own cars, their traffic has been described as the “L-A of the South”, this certainly doesn’t help. Especially when that section of I-85 isn’t expected to be repaired until June 1st.

Thanks to WSB-TV in Atlanta for the nightmare of a commute story for folks there HERE. I wonder after repairs are completed on both interstates, if Atlanta will have a sense of humor, name the section of the highway after General William Tecumseh Sherman? Probably not, have a great day.