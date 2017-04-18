Joe Haden Would Love Browns To Draft Myles Garrett No. 1

BEREA – If Joe Haden were running the Browns draft on April 27 he would select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

“I’d be super excited if we took this guy, Myles Garrett, for sure,” Haden said Tuesday, a day after players reported for the team’s offseason workout program.

Haden joked that he doesn’t want to get himself in trouble by speaking out of turn, but he does love what he sees that Garrett could bring to the Browns.

“If it was my draft then he would be,” Haden said.

“I watched him on tape and I just feel like he would be an immediate impact player and I feel he’d just be a guy we could have rushing the passer for years to come,” Haden said.

Haden wasn’t the only defensive player on board with picking Garrett.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton is a fan.

“I think selfishly for me it would be awesome because it would give me a chance to make more plays,” Shelton said. “When we have a dominant guys on the edge, not saying that my guys aren’t dominant now but I think he would add to the dominant force that we want to be as a d-line alone.

“I think he’s a great pick. Any team that decides to get him would be fortunate to have him.”