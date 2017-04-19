Classic Rock Almanac April 19, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Levon Helm, singer and drummer in The Band, dies of throat cancer at age 71. Outside of music, the Arkansas native had dramatic roles in Coal Miner’s Daughter, The Right Stuff and Shooter.

2002-Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley is found dead in his Seattle apartment. An autopsy later finds that the 34-year-old died from heroin and cocaine two weeks earlier, on April 5th.

1995-Eight and a half years after its release, George Thorogood and the Destroyers Live is certified platinum for one million sales.

1978-Jackson Browne, The Doobie Brothers and dozens of other artists petition President Jimmy Carter to end America’s reliance on nuclear power.

1978-The Patti Smith Group releases “Because the Night,” a song she co-wrote with Bruce Springsteen. The single, which ultimately reaches number-13, is Smith’s only Top 40 hit.

1975-Elton John announces that he will no longer work with bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson.

1971-The Doors release L-A Woman.

1970-Paul McCartney sings “Maybe I’m Amazed” in a film clip shown on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1968-John Lennon, George Harrison and their wives leave the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi‘s ashram in Rishikesh, India two weeks before completing their study. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have already left. All four Beatles later denounce the Maharishi.

BIRTHDAYS

Bekka Bramlett – 49 years old

Ex-Bekka and Billy/ex-Fleetwood Mac/ex-The Zoo singer. Born 1968.

Bob Rock – 63 years old

Before becoming an A-list producer (Metallica, Bryan Adams, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi and many others), he was the guitarist in Vancouver’s Payola$ and Rock and Hyde. In the ’90s, he led the short-lived Rockhead. Born 1954.

Alan Price – 75 years old

The Alan Price Combo evolved into The Animals after singer Eric Burdon joined in 1962. In ’64, their adaptation of “House of the Rising Sun” hit number-one. A year later, keyboardist Price quit the band and went on to write and record the acclaimed score of the 1973 film O Lucky Man!. Born 1942.