Finally, A Good Crime Fighting Story

You know of late, especially here in Cleveland the news hasn’t been anything of the warm and fuzzy, Easter like stories which, thankfully what happened here this past Sunday, thanks to a McDonald’s drive thru crew who recognized “Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens and sprung into action and ended that manhunt. Now, meet a very brave 12 year old, I’m gonna call her a woman. Who also used her head and her fists and mouth to fight off a carjacker in Williamsburg, Virginia. And thanks to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia with the story of one awesome woman who’s still the undisputed and undefeated champion.

Only on 3: 12-year-old Williamsburg girl stops carjacker from abducting her little sister