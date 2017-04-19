Finally, A Good Crime Fighting Story

April 19, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: 12 year old girl fights off carjacker in Williamsburg, VA, wtkr.com

You know of late, especially here in Cleveland the news hasn’t been anything of the warm and fuzzy, Easter like stories which, thankfully what happened here this past Sunday, thanks to a McDonald’s drive thru crew who recognized “Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens and sprung into action and ended that manhunt. Now, meet a very brave 12 year old, I’m gonna call her a woman. Who also used her head and her fists and mouth to fight off a carjacker in Williamsburg, Virginia. And thanks to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia with the story of one awesome woman who’s still the undisputed and undefeated champion.

Have a great day.

Only on 3: 12-year-old Williamsburg girl stops carjacker from abducting her little sister

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live