The Daily Cut: Fleetwood Mac: “Hold Me”

Fleetwood Mac: “Hold Me”

ALBUM: Mirage

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Christine McVie, Robbie Patton

Peaked at number-three on Billboard‘s Top Rock Tracks chart and number-four on the Hot 100.

Asked about Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 hit “Hold Me,” drummer Mick Fleetwood chose to talk about the singer — and songwriter — not the song. Another big hit for – Chris really had most of the hits, and sometimes Chris, who’s a player in the band and a very fine pianist. Stevie is and was a focus in Fleetwood Mac and anyone out the front would be, and yet the strange thing is that, musically, Chris has had more to do with the success of Fleetwood Mac than any other person I can think of. She deserves one hell of a lot of credit, ‘cause she’s written most of this band’s hits.”

