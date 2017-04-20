And The Score Is, Love – Love

April 20, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: sound of couple having sex interrupts tennis match in florida, youtube.com

Even though the subject matter of this You Tube video involves love, it doesn’t need to be labeled with an “NSFW” because I can’t really hear the love making. But what is a scream is the play by play, astute analysis done by the tennis announcers trying to make it through this match. This is almost like we don’t care who won the tennis match but I wonder if the two who scored “love” needed a cigarette afterwards?

Thanks to You Tube for the love match HERE during the Sarasota Open in Florida.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday too 😉

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live