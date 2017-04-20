TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Craig Frost, the longtime keyboard player in Bob Seger‘s Silver Bullet Band and, before that, Grand Funk Railroad, celebrates his 69th birthday today.

Frost joined the Silver Bullet Band just after the release of Seger’s only album to reach number-one on the Billboard 200. Which album was that?

a) Night Moves

b) Stranger in Town

c) Against the Wind

d) Like a Rock

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-At the Meadowlands in New Jersey, Billy Joel gives what he says will be his last public pop music concert, and plans to devote his energy to classical music. The plan doesn’t last. Two years later, he begins touring with Elton John.

1993-Aerosmith releases its 11th studio album, Get a Grip. It will become the band’s first number-one on the Billboard 200, topping the chart the week of May 8th, 1993, and go on to be its best-selling album, surpassing 20-million.

1968-Deep Purple, then called The Roundabout, plays its first show — in Denmark.