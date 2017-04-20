Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Unveils Track List for Solo Album

By Hayden Wright

Is This the Life We Really Want? is Roger Waters’ first solo album in 25 years, and he promises “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times.” The June 2 release date is fast approaching and Waters released a tracklist—including titles like “The Last Refugee” and “Part of Me Died.”

Waters seems prepared to merge the personal and the political on his new album.

“I will be making the point that we’re living the life that we don’t really want to live,” he told Rolling Stone. “I like to think that people would still like to live in a world where we might address the problems of climate change, where we might understand that if we empathize with others, it makes us feel happier.”

His worldview operates on the premise that we’re evaluating quality of life the wrong way.

“Maybe we should start looking at happiness indexes rather than if we win and lose,” he said. “And if we do that, then we may start to understand that the idea of ‘us’ and ‘them’ is actually an illusion.”

Check out the track list for Is This the Life We Really Want?: