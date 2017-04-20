The Daily Cut: Van Halen “It’s About Time”

April 20, 2017 8:13 AM
Van Halen: “It’s About Time”

ALBUM: The Best of Both Worlds

YEAR: 2004

WRITERS:  Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Sammy Hagar

Peaked at number-four on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Eddie and Alex Van Halen reunited with Sammy Hagar in 2004 for the Best of Both Worlds compilation, featuring three brand new songs, and a best-selling summer tour. Sammy Hagar remembers how they came up with the first single from that album. “’It’s About Time’ was almost a concept by Al and I.It wan’t about calling the song that, but it was, like, ‘I need to write a song directly to the fans about, hey, we’re back.’ Y’know, like, Al was saying, ‘Something like “Thank You,”’ Or he was laying things on me like that and it’s all just coming together. And pretty soon that song just, bam, the light went on. Really, it’s about time we should do this and so we just made it about time in general. What’s the song about? It’s about time. Yeah, but what’s it about? It’s about time. [laughs]”

Ten years ago today (April 20th, 2007) Eddie Van Halen made his first public appearance after leaving rehab, at Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona.

