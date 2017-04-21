Brock For Sale For 10 Million

This trade the Browns pulled off with the Houston Texans last month doesn’t add up for me, you? Take the high priced Osweiler salary of 16 million for a 2018 2nd round pick and now, according to MSN.com and Larry Brown Sports HERE, Brock can be your’s for 6 million and the Browns will chip in another 10 to make it right. For what? A middle round draft choice for this year or next? Analytically that doesn’t work for me.

BTW- the NFL, Browns released their schedule for the upcoming season. Not one game in prime time which is probably good. I’m hopeful for 5 wins this season and that they don’t fire head coach Hue Jackson.

