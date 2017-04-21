Brock For Sale For 10 Million

April 21, 2017 9:15 AM
This trade the Browns pulled off with the Houston Texans last month doesn’t add up for me, you? Take the high priced Osweiler salary of 16 million for a 2018 2nd round pick and now, according to MSN.com and Larry Brown Sports HERE, Brock can be your’s for 6 million and the Browns will chip in another 10 to make it right. For what? A middle round draft choice for this year or next? Analytically that doesn’t work for me.

BTW- the NFL, Browns released their schedule for the upcoming season. Not one game in prime time which is probably good. I’m hopeful for 5 wins this season and that they don’t fire head coach Hue Jackson.

You have a great weekend and see you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

