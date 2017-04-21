TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Iggy Pop turns 70 years old today (April 21st).

Iggy and The Stooges were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Who inducted them? a) David Bowie

b) Johnny Rotten

c) Perry Farrell

d) Billie Joe Armstrong

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-David Lee Roth is fired from his radio gig, which had him on the air for close to four months in seven markets across the country, including New York.

2005-Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and his son Justin accept plea deals and will not have to serve jail time for assault charges in connection with a fight with police in Naples, Florida on New Year’s Eve 2003. They will serve 12 months probation and pay court costs.

1999-Metallica performs the first of two shows with the San Francisco Symphony. The concerts are later released as an album called S-&-M.

1997-Ozzy Osbourne sues New Jersey to allow Ozzfest to play at Giants Stadium. The state didn’t want the show to go on because Marilyn Manson was on the bill. Osbourne wins the case.

1990-Paul McCartney sets a stadium concert attendance record by playing to 184,368 people at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium.