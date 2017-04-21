The Daily Cut: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Jammin’ Me”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: “Jammin’ Me”

ALBUM: Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Mike Campbell

Topped Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for four weeks and peaked at number-18 on the Hot 100.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell shares songwriting credit with Petty and Bob Dylan on “Jammin’ Me.” But ask him what it was like to write the song with Dylan and he says “I wish I knew.” He explains why. “I remember being in rehearsal with him once and he had some sort of a guitar riff and he was singing ‘You’re jammin’ me.’ And then he said, ‘Tom, why don’t you help me with this one.’ And then they fooled around with it for a minute, then we changed our minds and went on to something else. A month or two later, I had a piece of music that I’d done, totally not thinking about that at all, which I gave to Tom. And then I guess he played it for Bob or got together with Bob and had some lyrics and then they inserted those lyrics over that track. So it was kind of done by default — I wrote a song with Bob, but I wasn’t even there!”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their seventh studio album, Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), which includes “Jammin’ Me,” 30 years ago today (April 21st, 1987).