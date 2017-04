Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song“, released in 1970, sits at #16 on this weeks Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart due to its’ inclusion in the trailer for the movie “Thor: Ragnarok“. Over 7,000 people, many perhaps that weren’t even born in 1970, downloaded the song in the week following the debut of the trailer.

See trailer HERE

No matter when you experience the music of Led Zeppelin you have to be impressed with the quality, even if it takes a movie soundtrack to make you aware of it.