Spring is here and it’s time to get in a round of golf with your foursome!

Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win passes good for 18 holes of golf at any of the 8 Cleveland Metroparks Golf courses!

PLUS one lucky grand prize winner gets a $50 gift certificate to dine at Merwin’s Wharf in the flats and a Cleveland Metroparks Centennial coffee table book.

It’s all from Cleveland Metroparks and 98.5 WNCX.