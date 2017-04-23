Classic Rock Almanac April 23, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-11 days after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, Poison frontman Bret Michaels is rushed to the ICU with a brain hemorrhage. Tests also reveal a hole in his heart.

1978-Sid Vicious films his violent rendition of “My Way” for the Sex Pistols film The Great Rock and Roll Swindle.

1976-The Ramones‘ self-titled debut album is released.

1975-Pete Ham of Badfinger commits suicide, just days after quitting the band.

1971-The Rolling Stones release Sticky Fingers, the first album on the group’s self-named label.

1962-The Beatles‘ first recorded appearance, “My Bonnie,” is released in the U-S on Decca Records. Credited to Tony Sheridan & the Beat Brothers, the 45 is already out in England, where it is not a success.

1960-Billed as The Nerk Twins, John Lennon and Paul McCartney play the first of two nights at The Fox and Hounds, a pub in Caversham, Berkshire owned by Paul’s cousin, Bett Robbins.

1955-Buddy Holly trades in his first electric guitar, a Gibson Les Paul gold-top, and $305 for a Fender Stratocaster at Adair Music in Lubbock, Texas.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Clark – Died in 1991

The Def Leppard guitarist died in his sleep January 8th, 1991 from a mixture of anti-depressants, painkillers and alcohol. He was 31. Born 1960.

Roy Orbison – Died in 1988

The shy Texan made his mark with songs of isolation and heartbreak. “Only the Lonely” was the first of his nine Top 10 hits of the ’60s, which include “Oh, Pretty Woman.” In May and June 1963, Orbison toured the UK with The Beatles as his opening act. Wearing black clothes and thick, black-framed glasses, he used country-flavored melodies and soaring vocals to earn a 1987 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He died of a heart attack at 52 on December 6th, 1988, but not before completing his Mystery Girl album and the first Traveling Wilburys CD with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne. Born 1936.