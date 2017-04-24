Another Not So Friendly Skies Incident

April 24, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: airplane

And this time it involved American Airlines and I do have to say this, they must have went to school after that United incident which I’m sure you remember. When that doctor was dragged kicking and screaming, which means he’s got an attorney so he’ll probably be suing after getting forcibly taken off that flight in Chicago. I think American upon hearing about this immediately put the flight attendant in time out. Apologized then upgraded the family to first class on the next available flight. Because they don’t want to get sued.

Thanks to KGO-TV in San Francisco, HERE is the story.

Have a great day.

 

