TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (April 24th) would have been the 25th wedding anniversary of David Bowie and his second wife, Iman.

Before Bowie, Iman was married to a four-time NBA All-Star for a decade. Who? a) Walt Frazier

b) Darryl Dawkins

c) Spencer Haywood

d) Artis Gilmore

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bob Weir and Mickey Hart announce the donation of The Grateful Dead‘s archives to the University of California at Santa Cruz. The archive includes business records, correspondence, photographs, show files with tickets and backstage passes, promotional items, press clips, awards, unreleased videos, interviews and TV appearances.

2008-Cheap Trick play a 30th anniversary concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, where they recorded their 1979 album Live at Budokan.

2001-Paul McCartney reads from his first collection of poems, Blackbird Singing, to an audience of wildly cheering fans at New York’s 92nd Street Y.

1992-David Bowie marries model Iman in Switzerland.

1989-Tom Petty releases his first solo album, Full Moon Fever, which he co-produces with Jeff Lynne and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

1982-John Cougar, who has had little success as a performer but had his song “I Need a Lover” become a smash for Pat Benatar, relaunches his career. “Hurts So Good” enters the chart at number-83 on its way to number-two. “Jack and Diane” and American Fool, the album containing both singles, make it to number-one.

1976-Paul McCartney visits John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Dakota in New York. They happen to be watching Saturday Night Live on the night that producer Lorne Michaels offers The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on the show. Lennon later told an interviewer they actually considered going down to NBC studios during the broadcast but were too tired (or stoned). The evening’s events later become the subject of a TV movie.

1974-Grand Funk Railroad gets a gold record for “The Loco-motion,” a cover of Little Eva‘s 1962 hit.

1970-Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick is invited to a party at the White House by Tricia Nixon, daughter of the President. Slick shows up with “escort” Abbie Hoffman, who is on trial for conspiring to riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Hoffman is denied entrance, and Slick leaves.

1964-The Beatles wrap up shooting on A Hard Day’s Night in London. New York D-J Murray the K visits the set and joins them afterward at the Turk’s Head pub.