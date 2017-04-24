CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

with special guest The Marcus King Band

WHEN: Friday, August 11th at 8pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: Friday, April 28th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday April 27th 10am – 10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

Purchase Tickets Here

All Rocksino Shows 21 & over

“Though he enjoys the creativity of the recording process, Shepherd says the whole reason to make records is to do what he really loves, which is to play live shows.”

– Chicago Tribune

Cleveland, OH – Get ready for a night of shredding Blues and Rock n’ Roll when the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band along with special guest The Marcus King Band take over the Hard Rock Live stage on Friday August 11th. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday April 28th at 10 a.m.

Utter the phrase “young blues rock guitarist” within earshot of anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the modern musical vanguard and the first name they are most likely to respond with will be Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The Louisiana born axeman and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.

In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues.

Songwriter. Guitarist. Singer. Bandleader. At only 21 years of age, Marcus King’s dazzling musical ability is evident throughout The Marcus King Band, the young phenom’s 2nd full-length LP and first for Fantasy Records. Operating within the fiery brand of American roots music that King calls “soul-influenced psychedelic southern rock,” the album highlights King’s gorgeous, rough-hewn vocals, soaring guitar work and heartfelt songwriting all amidst a group of masterful musicians who, together, are quickly becoming one of the country’s most sought after live acts.