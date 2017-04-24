The Daily Cut: Creedence Clearwater Revival “Who’ll Stop the Rain”

April 24, 2017 8:25 AM
Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Who’ll Stop the Rain”

ALBUM: Cosmo’s Factory

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: John Fogerty

A double-A-sided single with “Travelin’ Band,” it reached number-two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Creedence Clearwater Revival were so hot in 1970 that the band had three double-A sided singles off the Cosmo’s Factory album reach the Top Five. Released during that standout year, bassist Stu Cook says there’s something that stands out for him about “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” “‘Who’ll Stop the Rain’ was one of the few songs, actually, that John didn’t do all the background singing on. That was a song that Doug, Tom and I sang on the chorus. John had done most of them, and I don’t recall whose idea it was, or if it was a big deal, or just what it was, but I remember we sang on it.”

Creedence drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford celebrates his 72nd birthday today (April 24th).

