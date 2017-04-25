$425 Dirt Smeared Jeans…Really? Really!

April 25, 2017 4:31 PM

I remember my 85 year old mother asking me to explain why people were paying more money for jeans that had holes in them than for ones that didn’t. I opted for the “what price fashion” disclaimer but she had a good point and I did little to convince her that the whole idea was rather insane. But now we’ve gone one BIG step further; a jean company is selling “pre-soiled” jeans for $425….I guess they’re for folks who are just too damn busy to get their own pants dirty. I weep for the future…

Click HERE for the whole dirty story…

