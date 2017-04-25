TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone celebrates his 67th birthday today (April 25th).

If you had seen Ferrone perform in 1987, which of these groups would he have been touring with? a) Duran Duran

b) Average White Band (they broke up 1982)

c) The Pretenders (he never toured with them)

d) Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (he joined in 1995)

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bruce Springsteen releases We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, a collection of 13 songs recorded by legendary folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger.

2004-Billy Joel gets into his third car accident in two years: he slams his car into a house in Bayville, New York and walks away unhurt.

1999-Paul Simon performs “Mrs. Robinson” at Yankee Stadium as part of a ceremony honoring then-recently deceased Yankee hero Joe DiMaggio.

1997-U2‘s PopMart Tour begins in Las Vegas. It goes on to become the year’s second-highest-grossing tour (79.1-million dollars), after The Rolling Stones’ (89.3-million dollars). But the following night’s live U2 T-V special sets an all-time record for low ratings.

1981-Paul McCartney folds Wings after the departure of singer-guitarist (and former Moody Blues leader) Denny Laine.

1979-The Ramones‘ Rock and Roll High School movie has its premiere.

1976-Paul McCartney stops by John Lennon‘s New York apartment again, after visiting the night before – when the former partners watched the Saturday Night Live episode on which Lorne Michaels offered the group three-thousand dollars to reunite. This time, however, he’s not welcomed. In a 1980 interview, John recalled telling Paul, “It’s not 1956, and turning up at the door isn’t the same anymore.” Busy raising baby Sean, John scolds Paul for dropping in, and the two legends never meet again.

1976-Aerosmith producer Jack Douglas, visiting relatives in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is persuaded by his brother-in-law to see Cheap Trick play at a local bowling alley. The next day, Douglas calls Tom Werman, the head of A&R for Epic Records, and urges him to sign the band (which he does).

1975-ABC airs Alice Cooper: The Nightmare, a late-night special featuring the singer and a series of vignettes with Vincent Price.

1968-The Beatles refuse to perform for the Queen of England at a British Olympic Appeal Fund show. Ringo Starr explains, “Our decision would be the same no matter what the cause. We don’t do benefits.”

1966-Nearly five months after its British release, The Who‘s first album is released in the U.S. as The Who Sings My Generation.