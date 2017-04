Paul McCartney Announces Additional 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Paul McCartney has added dates to his One On One tour.

McCartney’s latest leg will kick off on July 5 in Miami, FL and runs through October 1 in Detroit, MI.

Check out the full list of dates, and a rehearsal video to get you psyched below.

July 5 — Miami FL — AmericanAirlines Arena

July 10 — Tampa FL — Amalie Arena

July 13 — Duluth MN — Infinite Energy Arena

July 15 — Bossier City LA — CenturyLink Center

July 19 — Wichita KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

July 21 — Des Moines IA — Wells Fargo Arena

July 23 — Omaha NE — CenturyLink Center

July 25 — Tinley Park IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 — Newark NJ — Prudential Center

September 15 — New York NY — Madison Square Garden

September 19 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center

September 23 — Syracuse NY — Carrier Dome

September 26 — Uniondale NY — Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 1 — Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena

