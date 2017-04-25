Take A Bite Out Of These And You’re Missing A Tooth

And if you like having these for breakfast or whenever, you can relax because the recall for these golf ball laced hash browns covers 11 states, not 1 of them is named Ohio as the Harris Teeter grocery store chain is based in North Carolina. But a little golf humor here, hopefully these aren’t also containing bits of Top Flite brand golf balls. Because nothing is harder than a “Rock Flite”. Oh and the reason why golf balls made it into the mix of hash browns? See, the farm used for the cultivation of these potatoes used by Harris Teeter sits right next door to a driving range. It is very early in the golf season so bet a lot of errant shots, hooks and slices made it over the fence into the potato patch.

Thanks to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia for the story HERE. Have a great day and hit em straight.

Harris Teeter hash browns recalled for possible contamination with golf balls