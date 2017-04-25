The Daily Cut: Creedence Clearwater Revival “Down on the Corner”

Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Down on the Corner”

ALBUM: Willy and the Poor Boys

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: John Fogerty

A double-A-sided single with “Fortunate Son,” it reached number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stuff happens in the studio during recording sessions, but most of the time we never get to hear it. Creedence bassist Stu Cook said that on the band’s 1969 hit “Down on the Corner,” we actually do. “When you’re multi-track recording, quite often noise and comments and things end up on tracks. There’s a whistle in the instrumental [whistles] like that that was left on the tape. One of those things that most engineers clean off, but you can hear it loud as can be on the tape as it goes by.”

