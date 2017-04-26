TRIVIA

Today’s Question: “Dream Weaver” singer-keyboardist Gary Wright celebrates his 74th birthday today (April 26th).

Although Wright hails from New Jersey, he first came to prominence with which British rock group of the late ’60s?

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1994-Grace Slick pleads guilty to pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, California, home.

1982-Supposedly on his way to The Clash‘s West London rehearsal studio, singer-guitarist Joe Strummer goes AWOL for an unannounced holiday in France. His disappearance forces the cancellation of the band’s U-K tour and puts a June U-S tour in doubt.

1978-Ringo Starr‘s special, Ringo – a musical version of The Prince and the Pauper, narrated by George Harrison – airs on American T-V to poor ratings.

1965-Bob Dylan arrives in London and holds a 9:30 pm press conference at Heathrow Airport. Asked “What’s your real message?” Dylan replies, “Keep a good head and always carry a light bulb.” He is also interviewed by phone for a BBC radio show and gives his first British concert four nights later.

BIRTHDAYS