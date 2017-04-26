Although Wright hails from New Jersey, he first came to prominence with which British rock group of the late ’60s?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: “Dream Weaver” singer-keyboardist Gary Wright celebrates his 74th birthday today (April 26th).
Although Wright hails from New Jersey, he first came to prominence with which British rock group of the late ’60s?
a) Uriah Heep
b) Procol Harum
c) Spooky Tooth
d) Vinegar Joe
ANNIVERSARIES
1994-Grace Slick pleads guilty to pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, California, home.
1982-Supposedly on his way to The Clash‘s West London rehearsal studio, singer-guitarist Joe Strummer goes AWOL for an unannounced holiday in France. His disappearance forces the cancellation of the band’s U-K tour and puts a June U-S tour in doubt.
1978-Ringo Starr‘s special, Ringo – a musical version of The Prince and the Pauper, narrated by George Harrison – airs on American T-V to poor ratings.
1965-Bob Dylan arrives in London and holds a 9:30 pm press conference at Heathrow Airport. Asked “What’s your real message?” Dylan replies, “Keep a good head and always carry a light bulb.” He is also interviewed by phone for a BBC radio show and gives his first British concert four nights later.
BIRTHDAYS
Duane Eddy – 79 years old
In 1987., the influential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist known for his late ’50s and early ’60s instrumental hits released a self-titled album with production by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Ry Cooder. Born 1938.
Gary Wright – 74 years old
The Spooky Tooth and solo keyboardist-singer — best known for “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive” — was a close friend of George Harrison‘s and played on “My Sweet Lord.” Born 1943.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Spooky Tooth