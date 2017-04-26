Dale Earnhardt Jr To Retire After This Season

This announcement is something NASCAR didn’t want to hear, but just like with any job, home has to come first otherwise that life balance needs more than a round of wedge, adjustment of the track bar in order to keep things at an even keel. But going out on his own terms is something that has to be cheered on by any fan. Plus he’s happily, madly in love with new wife Amy whom he married during this past off season so it’s time for chapter two. I’m thinking he follows fellow Rick Hendrick driver Jeff Gordon, who subbed for Junior when he sat out 18 races last season recovering from concussion like symptoms. Bet Dale Jr. follows Gordon into the broadcast booth for Fox Sports next season.

For you old school NASCAR fans do you remember Steve Park? He drove, was a teammate of Earnhardt Jr. when both drove for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and step mother run Teresa along with Michael Waltrip for DEI Motorsports. Steve Park ( I was at this race) was racing Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Pocono in 2002. They tangled and Park got the worst of it and suffered some serious head trauma which he could not come back from and resume his racing career. While Junior walked away. Which he still can while he still can.

Plus you gotta love a NASCAR guy who’s a Metallica and Pearl Jame fan too. HERE is an excellent story written by Scott Fowler from the Charlotte Observer. With 4 things he’s happy about Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring after this season. It’s spot on.

