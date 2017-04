We know that Steven Tyler of Aerosmith started off as a drummer, but it may not have been a conscious decision. DNA test have shown that an ancestor of his was a drummer in the Civil War. The TLC show “Who Do You Think You Are” didĀ the research for his daughter Liv, which also discovered that he has traces of African American blood.

See the show HEREĀ

Another relative drummed in the War Of 1812 meaning that his bloodline has more drummers than Spinal Tap.