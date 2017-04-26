The Daily Cut: The Clash “Lost in the Supermarket”

The Clash: “Lost in the Supermarket”

ALBUM: London Calling

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones

Never released as a single.

As with “London Calling,” the late Joe Strummer recalled how it took his writing partner Mick Jones to really turn “Lost in the Supermarket” into a complete song. Often I’m singing Jonesy lyrics and ‘Lost in the Supermarket’ was one of mine. I only had he chorus, the words and the music – I just sat there and played the chorus. And I think I had some lyrics for the verses, but I thought it was something that we should discard. But it was Jonesy who said, ‘Keep playing that,’ and in two minutes flat he popped that beautiful verse in and the next thing we know we were looking at a song.”

Supposedly on his way to The Clash‘s West London rehearsal studio, Joe Strummer went AWOL for an unannounced holiday in France 35 years ago today (April 26th, 1982). His disappearance forced the cancellation of the band’s British tour and put a June American tour in doubt.