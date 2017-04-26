Vinyl Is Back And Here To Stay

Vinyl is back, baby! And it’s here to stay.

Sure, we’d like to believe that it never left, but that’s neither here nor there.

According to a report from Official Charts, this year’s Record Store Day (4/22) was a nation-wide success (and David Bowie topped the charts – no surprise there).

Experts are predicting vinyl to become a billion dollar industry for the first time ever. With companies like Disney hopping on board, it’ll happen sooner rather than later, just in a different way than we remember.

While it’s strange to go to a record store and see vinyls with Ariana Grande on the cover (who?), we’re just happy the new generations are getting to experience what we hold so near and dear to our hearts. Let’s just hope it’s not those new generations beating us to the store to get limited editions of the classics we’ve been on the hunt for.

Itchin’ for new vinyl to add to your collection? Join us on Saturday, May 13th for the North Coast Vinyl & Memorabiliafest. You can spend the day browsing vinyl from the 60s – today (maybe find out who that Ariana Grande person is, if you’re interested? No?) as well as memorabilia from the sports and entertainment industry dating back to when we were kids.

More information on the Vinyl & Memorabiliafest here.