Another Bad Day For United

Maybe you can say this airline can’t catch a break. Well, they’re not alone. Earlier this week a mother traveling from San Francisco to Dallas has a stroller ripped out of her hands which almost struck her child. Now add Delta to this not so friendly skies of late, where an Atlanta to Milwaukee man was booted off a flight a couple of days ago, because he used the bathroom, needing to do a #1 while the plane was #21 for takeoff on the taxiway. He was threatened with arrest, was questioned briefly by the FBI. Then put on a later flight back to Milwaukee without further incident.

Now back to United, with the latest PR nightmare HERE, thanks to NBC Chicago.

