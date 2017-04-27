Browns Enter 2017 NFL Draft With 11 Selections, Who No. 1 Pick Will Be Remains Unclear

Once again the Cleveland Browns enter Thursday night’s NFL Draft will an opportunity to change the fortunes of the franchise.

How they plan to do it remains unclear.

Mired in nearly 2 decades of losing and racking up 200 losses in 18 season since returning, Cleveland is loaded with plenty of ammunition to land multiple impact players early and often over the next 3 days.

The Browns have 11 picks overall with 5 of them in the top 65 and the last pick is No. 188 overall in the sixth round. A total of 253 selections will be made league-wide.

What the team will do with the No. 1 overall pick remains a mystery.

Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown told NFL Network’s Mike Silver that the decision was made nearly 2 weeks ago and that only 3 or 4 people know who it will be. Silver added that as of Wednesday afternoon it was his belief that head coach Hue Jackson is not one of them.

“My understanding is that Hue Jackson does not know, but we’re sitting here talking on the radio, so maybe he does,” Silver told Bull and Fox during an interview on 92.3 The Fan.

“He did tell me several times this week, ‘I’m putting my head down and coaching my guys. We’re here for OTAs, we’ve got the Nave SEALs here, I’ve got a lot going on as the coach of this football team,'” Silver continued. “So he’s intentionally put himself in a coaching cocoon and I’m 100% sure that he and Sashi, if it hasn’t happened already are going to have a good conversation and know everything.”

It is widely presumed that despite conversation about North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitch Trubisky, the Browns will select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett is the consensus best player in this draft class among scouts and executives league-wide but Trubisky has been tied to the Browns for the last 72 hours.

Brown and the Browns have done a masterful job keeping everyone guessing about who they will pick at the top of the draft.

As for the 12th selection, Brown has had several preliminary conversations with teams in the top 10 about the possibility of potentially moving up into the top 10.

A year ago Brown made a total of 5 trades that netted an additional 6 selections so don’t be stunned to see more maneuvering this weekend. Brown also placed a premium on strong college resumes that included All-American and All-conference award winners.

The Picks – Here are the Browns’ picks in each round

Round 1: 1, 12 (from Philadelphia/2016 trade for No. 2)

Round 2: 33, 52 (from Carolina/2016 trade for No. 8)

Round 3: 65

Round 4: 108

Round 5: 145, 175 (from New England/2016 trade for Barkevious Mingo), 181 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: 185, 188 (from Houston via Chicago/2017 Brock Osweiler trade)

Note: compensatory picks can be traded this year.

On The Clock – During the first round Thursday night teams will get 10 minutes to make or trade their selection. Friday night 7 minutes will be allotted for round 2, 5 minutes for rounds 3-6 and 4 minutes for the 7th round and all compensatory selections.

The Last Time – This marks the fourth time in 6 years the Browns enter the draft with multiple first round selections and fifth time since 1999. 2017 marks the fourth time the franchise will select first in the draft – 1954 Bobby Garrett (QB, Stanford), 1999 Tim Couch (QB, Kentucky), 2000 Courtney Brown (DE, Penn State). This is also the second time in 3 years that the Browns hold the No. 12 overall selection. The team picked defensive tackle Danny Shelton in 2015

Recent Notable Picks – No. 1 – 2016 Jared Goff (QB, Cal), 2015 Jameis Winston (QB, Florida State), 2014 Jadeveon Clowney (DE, South Carolina), 2013 Eric Fisher (OT, Central Michigan), 2012 – Andrew Luck (QB, Stanford), 2011 Cam Newton (QB, Auburn), 2010 Sam Bradford (QB, Oklahoma).

No. 12 – 2016 Sheldon Rankins (DT, Louisville), 2015 Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), 2014 Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, LSU), D.J. Hayden (CB, Houston), 2012 Fletcher Cox (DT, Mississippi State), 2011 Christian Ponder (QB, Florida State), 2010 Ryan Matthews (RB Fresno State).

2017 NFL Draft First Round Order

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots

Browns First Round Picks Since 1999 Year Name Pos. School Overall 1999 Tim Couch QB Kentucky 1st 2000 Courtney Brown DE Penn State 1 st 2001 Gerard Warren DT Florida 3rd 2002 William Green RB Boston College 16th 2003 Jeff Faine C Notre Dame 21st 2004 Kellen Winslow Jr. * TE Miami (Fla) 6th 2005 Braylon Edwards * WR Michigan 3rd 2006 Kamerian Wimbley LB Florida State 13th 2007 Joe Thomas ********** LT Wisconsin 3rd 2007 Brady Quinn QB Notre Dame 22nd 2009 Alex Mack *** C California 21st 2010 Joe Haden ** CB Florida 7th 2011 Phil Taylor DL Baylor 21st 2012 Trent Richardson RB Alabama 3rd 2012 Brandon Weeden QB Oklahoma State 22nd 2013 Barkevious Mingo LB LSU 6th 2014 Justin Gilbert CB Oklahoma State 8th 2014 Johnny Manziel QB Texas A&M 22nd 2015 Danny Shelton DT Washington 12th 2015 Cameron Erving OL Florida State 19th 2016 Corey Coleman WR Baylor 15th

* Denotes Pro Bowl Selection(s)