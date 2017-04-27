Ace is a nickname. What is Frehley’s real first name?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley turns 66 years old today (April 27th).
Ace is a nickname. What is Frehley’s real first name?
a) Gene
b) Paul
c) Peter
d) Chris
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2006-Keith Richards injures his head falling out of a tree while on vacation in Fiji and is hospitalized in New Zealand.
2001-Eddie Van Halen confirms rumors that he has cancer. He writes on the band’s website, “Although it’s hard to say when, there’s a good chance I will be cancer-free in the near future. I just want to thank all of you for your concern and support.”
1985-The We Are the World, the album by the assembly of artists calling itself USA for Africa, hits number-one in Billboard, where it spends three weeks.
1981-Ringo Starr marries his Caveman costar Barbara Bach. Paul McCartney and George Harrison attend the wedding, but the three ex-Beatles don’t play together.
1975-Pink Floyd end a five-night engagement at the L-A Sports Arena, during which 511 fans are arrested for various offenses, mostly marijuana possession.
1974-Chicago Seven, featuring “I’ve Been Searching for So Long” and “Wishing You Were Here,” is the number-one-selling album.
1968-Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Mrs. Robinson” single breaks onto the Billboard chart. It reaches number-one five weeks later.
1964-John Lennon‘s book, In His Own Write, hits U-S stores with an initial print run of 90-thousand copies.
BIRTHDAYS
Wally Palmar – 65 years old
The singer-guitarist led The Romantics to ’80s success with “Talking in Your Sleep” and “That’s What I Like About You.” Born 1952.
Ace Frehley (Paul Frehley) – 66 years old
The original guitarist in KISS left the band in 1982, had a solo career with Frehley’s Comet, and then rejoined KISS in 1996. While still a member of KISS, he had a solo hit with “New York Groove” (which he sang) in 1978. born 1951.
Pete Ham – Died in 1975
The singer-guitarist led Badfinger, the Welsh band discovered and signed to Apple by The Beatles. Their early ’70s hits included “Come and Get It” (written by Paul McCartney), “Day After Day” and “Baby Blue.” After Apple’s demise, Badfinger signed to Warner Brothers, but broke up in 1975. Ham took his life April 23rd, 1975 four days before what would have been his 28th birthday. Born 1947.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Paul (Paul Stanley’s first name at birth wasn’t Paul, by the way, it was Stanley.)