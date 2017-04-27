TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley turns 66 years old today (April 27th).

Ace is a nickname. What is Frehley’s real first name? a) Gene

b) Paul

c) Peter

d) Chris

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Keith Richards injures his head falling out of a tree while on vacation in Fiji and is hospitalized in New Zealand.

2001-Eddie Van Halen confirms rumors that he has cancer. He writes on the band’s website, “Although it’s hard to say when, there’s a good chance I will be cancer-free in the near future. I just want to thank all of you for your concern and support.”

1985-The We Are the World, the album by the assembly of artists calling itself USA for Africa, hits number-one in Billboard, where it spends three weeks.

1981-Ringo Starr marries his Caveman costar Barbara Bach. Paul McCartney and George Harrison attend the wedding, but the three ex-Beatles don’t play together.

1975-Pink Floyd end a five-night engagement at the L-A Sports Arena, during which 511 fans are arrested for various offenses, mostly marijuana possession.

1974-Chicago Seven, featuring “I’ve Been Searching for So Long” and “Wishing You Were Here,” is the number-one-selling album.

1968-Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Mrs. Robinson” single breaks onto the Billboard chart. It reaches number-one five weeks later.

1964-John Lennon‘s book, In His Own Write, hits U-S stores with an initial print run of 90-thousand copies.