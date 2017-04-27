Ray Davies’ Bentley For Sale

April 27, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: joe walsh, ray davies, the kinks

When The Kinks started making big money, their leader Ray Davies bought a Bentley S2, which was a little odd since he didn’t have a drivers licence! In fact he didn’t get one until he was 44! So, this car that is up for auction soon doesn’t have high mileage, but does need some restoration. It can be yours for between $30k-$40k.

See the specs HERE

Ray seems to have outdone Joe Walsh, who wrote the line “I lost my licence now I can’t drive” in his classic saga of rock star excess “Life’s Been Good”.

