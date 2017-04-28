TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell celebrates his 65th birthday today (April 28th).

Before he hooked up with the Stones, Leavell was a member of which Southern rock band? a) Lynyrd Skynyrd

b) Molly Hatchet

c) The Charlie Daniels Band

d) The Allman Brothers Band

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-The compilation CD Beatles One is certified “diamond,” for passing 10 million in sales.

1999-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1990-Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose marries Erin Everly, daughter of Don Everly (Everly Brothers), in Las Vegas. The union is annulled nine months later amid her claims of spousal abuse.

1987-On a plane filled with students returning to Boston from spring break in Miami, Ozzy Osbourne buys three rounds of drinks and sings “Crazy Train” over the P-A.

1978-On its first tour of Japan, Cheap Trick plays Tokyo’s Budokan. Live recordings from the show (and two others) are later released as the band’s breakthrough album, Cheap Trick at Budokan.

1967-The Rolling Stones‘ wild European tour lands them coverage in Time magazine. The memorable quote comes from manager Andrew Oldham: “Pop music is sex and you have to hit them in the face with it.”