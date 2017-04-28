Friends Say Gregg Allman Is Not Dying, Sort Of

Rumors of Gregg Allman being in hospice care were denied by his manager and by Gregg himself in a not too emphatic manner. Now two ex-band mates are weighing in. Guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks a few days ago and from their perspective he didn’t seem to be at deaths’ door. Again, their careful quotes make you wonder.

Full story from JAMBASE

It seems that something is going on, and at that point you just respect his privacy and hope for the best. Sadly, the road does not go on forever. It’s a blessing that Gregg is still with this far down the road, considering all the rough miles that he has put on.