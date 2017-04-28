Mitchell Trubisky Needs A New Car

The Chicago Bears who shocked the world by swapping picks with San Francisco to take Mentor’s Mitchell Trubisky to be their QB of the future with the second pick during last night’s round 1 of the NFL Draft. Man nobody, not even Touchdown Jesus saw that coming and good for him. Now if you’re a Browns fan who was hoping he’d return home can understand if you’re bummed. Think the Browns did pretty well in getting Myles Garrett at #1. Trading back with Houston which turned into Michigan LB Jabril Peppers at #25. Pulled a trade with Green Bay to get the other monster TE not named OJ Howard from Alabama, who was taken #19 by Tampa Bay. Instead grabbed University of Miami-Florida TE David Njoku at #29 of the 1st round.

HERE thanks to CSN-Chicago, is Mitchell's new boss, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace who shares a story about meeting Trubisky during the get to know you process.

