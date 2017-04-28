Ozzy Osbourne & Zakk Wylde Reunite for 2017 Tour

By Abby Hassler

Ozzy Osbourne is reuniting with long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde to hit the road together for a handful of dates this summer and fall. Frequently referred to as rock’s most lethal singer and guitar pairing, the two will launch their tour July 14 at the Rock USA Festival.

This will be Osbourne and Wylde’s first collaboration since their full tour in 2006. These shows also mark Osbourne’s first solo tour in the country since 2015. The touring band will also include Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman.

“I’m so happy to be getting back on the road with Zakk, Blasko, Tommy and Adam,” Osbourne said. “This is what I do. This is where I belong, on the road.”

More dates are expected to be added soon; check out the announced shows below.

7/ 14 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA Festival

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival 8/9 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip 8/21 – Cartersville, IL @ Moonstock Festival